Video game release dates announced for 2023: Resident Evil and more

The video game industry does not rest, so the dates of some premieres have been announced in 2023.

Video game lovers will be able to see premieres in different genres, some improved remakes will even arrive in the development of current technology.

(See also: Minecraft players have good news; they fixed annoying video game bug)

These are the video game premieres

The list that you will see below includes games for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switchaccording to information from revistagq.com.

Dead Space – January 27

PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

This new edition will not only completely renew the graphic and sound section, but it will also come with a good number of playable novelties that, even so, try to keep the spirit of the original game intact.

The most notable additions come with the level design, thanks to a completely interconnected Ishimura ship as a single stage.

Hogwarts Legacy

PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S – February 10

PS4 and Xbox One – April 4

Nintendo Switch – July 25

An adventure set at the end of the 19th century arrives with a fully explorable school, the possibility of creating a student and a story about the dangers of ancient magic that promises to immerse you in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor – March 17

PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

This is the sequel to one of the best Star Wars games.

In this new installment, Cal Kestis will be represented once again, who, five years after the events of the first game, will do everything necessary to survive the onslaught of the Galactic Empire.

It will have many playable novelties, such as force powers to lift enemies into the air or exploration abilities, such as boosting them in the middle of a jump to reach even more distant areas.

Read Also













Resident Evil 4 – March 24

PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

This new version will have a completely renewed visual aspect with graphics that will go one step further than what was seen in Resident Evil Village.

In the game the playable pillars of the original will be maintained, but new features will be added, such as the possibility of blocking some rival attacks.

In addition, it will have a darker tone to offer a more terrifying experience.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12

Nintendo has a tremendous challenge with this new adventure after

The game will have new powers, a series of floating islands that wander above Hyrule will be exploreable, and more emphasis will be placed on the classic narrative and structure through dungeons.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – May 26

PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The return of Rocksteady Studios, creators of the Batman: Arkham saga, after seven years missing in action engaged in the creation of this new adventure that will put them in the shoes of the bad guys in the movie.

However, this time they will act as heroes as they will have to fight against Brainiac’s army, which has invaded Metropolis turning various superheroes such as Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and Batman into villains.