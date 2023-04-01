Video game releases for April 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from Respawn stands out as the most striking opening of the month.

2023 continues its course, leaving March behind to give way to the month of April, a month that presents itself with interesting releases in terms of video games.

March stood out for having some of the most anticipated releases of the year, as well as counting titles that came to be authentic, very positive revelations.

Thus, March left behind games like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Tchia or WWE 2K23.

For the fourth month of the year, the release calendar includes a couple of highly anticipated titles with sequels to popular IP’salso leaving space for new proposals that seek to gain a place in the hearts of the players.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The game that turns heads for April is Star Wars Jedi: Survivora game developed by Respawn Entertainment and which is a direct sequel to the successful Fallen Order.

For survivora story will be told that takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order with a more experienced Cal Kestis who remains on the run from the forces of the Empire who seek, at all costs, to wipe out all the Jedi.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been advanced will have a deeper and darker story than its previous installment, with familiar faces from Fallen Orderwhile meeting new allies and enemies on a journey through new planets of the Star Wars universe.

The premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It is next 28th of April.

Dead Island 2

Another game that raises its hand to be the highlight of the month of April is the sequel to Dead Islanda game that is finally about to be released.

After a whole stormy road that included restarts, studio changes and different delays, finally Dambuster Studio took up the project and, with the help of Deep Silverthey advanced in the development to have their arrival just a few days away.

Dead Island 2 takes the action to cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco in expansive environments with the goal of survive the zombie apocalypse. For this, you will have access to a large number of weapons, from simple ones such as baseball bats, to crazier things that will be able to go one step further thanks to all the weapon building system.

The sequel to Dead Island will be released next April, the 21st.

Minecraft Legends

Finally, the third title that stands out for April is Minecraft Legendsa game that will represent a slight change to what is already accustomed in recent years to Minecraft.

In Minecraft Legends you have a game strategy and action in real timewith the player taking the role of a hero who must defend settlements and fight against hordes of piglinsthe villains in turn who threaten to corrupt the Overworld.

The player must prevent the invasion by making allies for combat both from NPCs and other players thanks to the section online cooperativethere is also the possibility of fight among the players themselves in the PvP area of ​​the game.

Minecraft Legends will be released next April 18th.

Game releases for April 2023:

Tuesday, April 4

Road 96: Mile 0: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC

meet your maker: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Thursday, April 6

Curse of the Sea Rats: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC

everspace 2:pc

ravenswatch:pc

Friday, April 7

EA Sports PGA Tour: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

GrimGrimoire OnceMore: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch

Process of Elimination: Nintendo Switch and PC

Tuesday, April 11

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened – Remake: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC

Tron: Identity: Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac

Wednesday, April 12

GhostWire: Tokyo: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Friday, April 14

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC

Tuesday, April 18

Disney Speedstorm (early access): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC

Minecraft Legends: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Thursday, April 20

Stray Blade: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC

DNF Duel: Nintendo Switch

Friday, April 21

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: Nintendo Switch

Dead Island 2: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Sunday, April 23

Crown Wars: The Black Prince: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Tuesday, April 25

Afterimage: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC

Trinity Trigger: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch

Roots of Pacha:pc

Wednesday, April 26

Desta: The Memories Between: Nintendo Switch and PC

Honkai: Star Rail: PC and mobile devices

Thursday, April 27

LIVE TO LIVE: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC

Omega Strikers: Nintendo Switch and PC

The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Xbox Series X|S and PC

Friday, April 28

R-Type Final 3 Evolved: PlayStation 5

Nuclear Blaze: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

