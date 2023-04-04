Video games take over PortAventura from April 5 to 7

From April 5 to 7, the Costa Daurada will be the headquarters of Gamerland Costa Daurada. This is an annual digital entertainment event that combines tournaments of the most popular video gamesdigital leisure areas where you can enjoy the latest news and different activities such as talks, free play, contests… that respond to all kinds of audiences, both gamers and family audiences.

This event is promoted by the Joint Promotion Plan in which the Tourist Boards of the Diputació de Tarragona – Costa Daurada, Salou, Cambrils and Vila-seca participate, together with the Business Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of the province of Tarragona ( FEHT).

More specifically, at Gamerland Costa Daurada, which will be held at the PortAventura Convention Center there will be more than 200 game zones with: Free Play, tournaments, conferences, simulators, VR, laser battle, Indie DEV Zone… In addition, there will be an online qualifying phase for the best-known video games such as: Fifa, Fortnite, League of Legends, Valuing, Call of Duty, Overwatch… In this case, the virtual Mutua Madrid Open Tennis Tournament stands out.

In total, there are already more than 200 registered players. In addition, during Gamerland Costa Daurada the training and educational part of young people will also be promoted, with talks and workshops related to the video game sector.

This first edition of Gamerland Costa Daurada is sponsored by Cristininirenowned e-sports presenter and streamer.

As Meritxell Roigé, president of the Tarragona Provincial Council Tourism Board, has indicated, “we want to promote these innovative leisure events that attract young people and families that follow the new trends of the egames. The Costa Daurada has the capacity and the ideal facilities to carry out these new formats”.

For his part, the mayor of Salou and president of the Municipal Tourism Board, Pere Granados, stressed that “the e-sport phenomenon experiences a positive growth trend». For this reason, “our destination, a benchmark in sports tourism, positively values ​​the synergies that can be generated through events such as Gamerland Costa Daurada.”

Oliver Klein, mayor of Cambrils, added that “it is a very positive initiative with great potential for the future in which we are working so that it continues in the coming years. The growth that the world of video games has is incredible and its popularity is continuously increasing. Esports events are attended by many visitors and we must ensure that the Costa Daurada is also a benchmark in this type of event and for these new segments”.

Likewise, Pere Segura, mayor of Vila-seca and president of the Municipal Tourism Board has referred to the commitment made to work for the deseasonalization of the tourist season through events and sports: «With the Pla de Promoted Joint We promote both sports championships and events, always outside the summer months, to try to extend the season as much as possible. For this reason, Gamerland Costa Daurada is held in April”.

Lastly, Berta Cabré, president of the Tarragona Province Hospitality and Tourism Business Federation, thanked the Tourist Boards of the Tarragona, Salou, Cambrils and Vila-seca Provincial Councils for their collaboration with the Joint Promotion Plan to «carry out these innovative events in our destinationsince they bring many visitors and position us among the youngest.

Gamerland Costa Daurada accommodates inclusive tourism. Hand in hand with the Es Retina de Asturias Foundation, we want to give visibility to all people with reduced visibility or complete blindness, including video game points adapted for them. Part of the proceeds will go to the Fundació Es Retina to help in the investigation.

The fair is promoted and organized by Viajes Velero, an issuing and at the same time incoming travel agency (Velero Incoming) from Salou.