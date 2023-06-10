Video. Joking Kevin De Bruyne is relaxed towards CL final: “Love at first sight with Haaland? I’m happy with my wife”

The 2022-2023 season will finally conclude with the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter on Saturday night. Also because two Belgian players will be face to face with De Bruyne and Lukaku. Man City’s game distributors are sure about the final anyway and even joked about it.

“Every professional player wants to win the Champions League, both with his team and personally,” De Bruyne expressed his clear desire at the press conference in Istanbul. “If you win that one, it’s one of the greatest things you can do as a player and as a team. It’s great to compete year after year, I’ve competed against the best players.”

City were already close to a maiden Champions Ball final win in 2021, but were put on hold by Chelsea. “We lost two years back, it happens. We weren’t good enough that day, you have to admit. I can’t just take the good moments in my career and cross out all the bad ones. Fortunately, we still have a chance to prove that we can win games and we can look at it in perspective.”

With prize shooter Erling Haaland in the ranks, De Bruyne and co have at least one extra trump card compared to the lost finalist. The fact that our compatriots and Norwegians found each other several times last season was also not lost on the press. Was it love at first sight right from the start? No, I’m happy with my wife!” De Bruyne praised.

“It’s something I can’t explain, you feel with a player and I understand what he wants, it clicked really well. He scored at an unbelievable pace, which made his job a lot easier. Done. He has been crucial in many ways in the last matches as well. Hope he can do what he loves to do tomorrow (Saturday edition).

