Video: Mariachi falls into pool; Celebrating coworkers and laughter

Should the mariachis remain silent? not this time. A serenade for a birthday girl went viral On social networks after one of the musicians who was hired ended up in the poolAn accident that didn’t stop the show from continuing…albeit with laughs.

What happened to mariachi?

In the clip shared on the @cesiliaaviles07 account, you can see a group entering the party They sing ‘Las Mañanitas’However while the rest of his companions were waiting for a fell into the poolDue to which there was laughter among all the people present.

Amidst ridicule, the mariachis continued their performance without No one stopped to help his friendWhile two women, one of whom was celebrating her birthday, started laughing.

He who entered was the last to enter, who remained at the musician’s service with everything and his bouquet of roses.

reactions on the network

The first video has been submitted so far Over 22 million views On TikTok, while from the host’s perspective one second is barely more than 360 thousand.

As could be expected, the reactions were the funniest, particularly highlighting how he got no help, although there were also those who were concerned about the violin becoming unusable.