VIDEO: Maroon 5 fan, from Pernambuco is recognized by Adam Levine and gets free pass to the band’s shows | Pernambuco

Brazilian fan is recognized by Maroon 5 vocalist and wins free pass to concerts

A Brazilian fan of Maroon 5 was recognized by the band’s lead singer, Adam Levine, and won a free pass to the group’s shows in Las Vegas, in the United States (see video above). Renato Bodeman, from Pernambuco, lives in Texas (USA) and, in recent days, has participated in several presentations by the artists.

Renato is a graphic designer and is 37 years old. Maroon 5 is set to reside in Las Vegas until August. Since March, the Brazilian fan has gone to five concerts in the same place. On every night, he stood in front of the stage, close to the band, singing and dancing.

Because of Renato’s animation, Adam Levine started to recognize the fan, and talked about it on Friday (1st). On Saturday (2) he spoke again about the Brazilian, whom he thanked for his affection.

Renato’s history at Maroon 5 concerts began in 2011, at Rock in Rio.

“You must be the biggest fan of our band I’ve ever seen in my life. He was in the same seat with the same T-shirt, which I hope you washed. (…) Dancing and singing a lot, with the greatest passion I’ve seen in a long time. I don’t know how many shows you paid for, but you won’t have to pay for any more at our Las Vegas residency,” said the singer.

To the g1, he said he was very happy with the recognition. He said he returned to the state where he lives, but can’t wait to be able to watch the band’s shows again. Next time he will be guest. “I still can’t believe it was real,” he said.

Adam Levine, when talking about Renato, also praised the Brazilian fans. “It’s the kind of passion I’ve seen before. You’re Brazilian, right? It doesn’t say Brazil on your shirt, but I’ve connected the dots and I can tell you there’s nothing like these Brazilian fans. They’re the best and the craziest. . They make me feel good,” he said.

On social media, Renato Bodeman said he had no words to describe the experience.

“I don’t even have words to describe the impact Maroon 5 has had on my life. All the amazing friends I’ve made through the love shared by them and the amazing experiences I’ve been able to have because of it. I’m so sad that I can’t stay longer in Las Vegas for the next week of shows, but trust me I’ll be back in the same place (in the same shirt) in July,” he said.

