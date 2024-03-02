Video of prime suspect Christian Brueckner has been seen for the first time





The disappearance of Madeleine McCann is one of the most baffling mysteries of recent times, as she was last seen on May 3, 2007 at the age of three and nothing else is known about her whereabouts since then. It all happened while her parents were having dinner in a restaurant in Praia da Luz in the south of Portugal on the last days of their holidays, when the girl disappeared. In this context, photographs of the main suspect, Christian Brueckner, were released this week.

The man is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Portugal. Additionally, on his record, German has three charges of rape and two of aggravated sexual abuse, for which he is being prosecuted. It was precisely in that context that his photographs, taken during the trial against him, were released for the first time.

The accused arrived at the court with a police escort and showed no emotion in his expression as could be seen in photographs shared by British media The Sun. He can be seen staring at the judge and the prosecutor and whispering to his lawyer from time to time.

Now, in the midst of the trial, a former friend of his and current witness in the case revealed that Bruckner had recorded himself dancing around a young woman, whom he tied up before forcing her to perform a sexual act. Was.

