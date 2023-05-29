Video. Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz instantly gives a masterclass at Roland Garros and frustrates opponents with beautiful points

As expected, Carlos Alcaraz had no problems in the first round of Roland Garros. The world number one beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobboli (ATP 159) 6-0, 6-2 and 7-6. At times, the 20-year-old Spaniard showed his opponent all corners of the ground.

During the first set, Alcaraz scored a point by hitting the ball over the top of the first post of the net. At that point it was 3-0.

During the second set, Koboli finally won a game. And they celebrated as if they had won the tournament.

The Italian offered some more resistance during the third set, but Alcaraz continued to make surprising points. The Spaniard also apologized after he managed to head a tricky ball back into the net from his opponent.

