Video: Teenagers sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for eating K-pop in North Korea news from mexico

In North Korea, teenagers are sentenced to 12 years of hard labor for consuming K-pop. Photo: Special (Digital File and Video Capture)

North Korea.- An organization working with North Korean defectors has released video footage showing North Korean officials publicly punishing two 16-year-old teenagers in Pyongyang for 12 years for consuming North Korean films and music videos. The sentence is being pronounced. kpop,

Photos were published showing the moment of public punishment Institute for Southern and Northern Development (SAND),

North Korea has imposed for years harsh sentence Anyone caught enjoying South Korean entertainment or imitating South Korean speech in the war against outside influences Since a new and radical law ofanti reaction thinkingIn 2020.

Seeing such a huge punishment, it seems that it should be shown to the people of North Korea as a warning. If so, it seems that this lifestyle of South Korean culture is prevalent in North Korean society,” said Choi Kyong-hui, president of SAND and a PhD in political science from the University of Tokyo, which defected from North Korea in 2001. They went. Imagine this video was edited around 2022… The problematic thing for Kim Jong Un (North Korean leader) is that the youth of the Millennial generation and Generation Z have changed their way of thinking. “I think he’s working to return it to North Korea.”

a public trial

Video taken by North Korean officials shows a great public trial in which two Students wearing brown uniforms are handcuffed While about a thousand other students are watching them in an amphitheater. All the students, including two 16-year-olds, are wearing face masks, suggesting the footage was probably filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the video, the students were sentenced Convicted of watching and broadcasting South Korean movies, music and music videos for three months,

“They got carried away by foreign culture… and ruined their lives”The narrator says while the video shows handcuffed girls already Women in Pyongyang wearing South Korean fashion and hairstyles,

Technologically isolated North and South Korea they’re still at war Their conflict after 1950–53 ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, and they are divided by a heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ).