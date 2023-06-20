Video. Tennis icon Venus Williams kills opponent with almost lightning eyes and finally wins again

Venus Williams recorded her first win since January in Birmingham. The 43-year-old American was too strong for Camila Giorgi in the first round in three sets: 7-6 (5) 4-6 7-6 (6).

Williams returned last week at the Rosmelen Grass tournament. However, she was knocked out in the first round by 17-year-old Celine Nef. It was her first match in Rosmalen for Williams since the beginning of January, when she competed in a WTA tournament in Auckland. There the second Chinese lost to Lin Zhu.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion managed to win in Birmingham. Perhaps because the American tennis star was annoyed by one of Giorgi’s actions. The Italian cried out loud “siiiiii” (yes in Italian) after a winner, while Williams crashed just before. Williams’ look says it all…

In the second round, Williams will face the winner of the match between second seeds Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.