Video: This is PortAventura’s new Uncharted roller coaster

The Spanish theme park resort of PortAventura World recently opened the world’s first Uncharted attraction. The indoor rollercoaster Uncharted: El Enigma de Penitence was based on the Uncharted games and feature film. After a difficult public opening in June, it has been finalized in recent weeks. The roller coaster now runs smoothly.

PortAventura ordered a 12-metre-high and 673-metre-long multifunctional coaster from the renowned Liechtenstein manufacturer Intamin, with trolleys that can rotate in a controlled manner. The roller coaster has five launches, one of which is sideways. Each vehicle has three rows of four seats.

Both animatronics and movie screens are used with video animation. The American party Sally Dark Rides was responsible for this. The story takes place in the abandoned city of Penitence. Visitors eventually end up in an Aztec cave system with booby traps, where they believe they are in search of some treasure.

When the main character, Nathan Drake, is captured, the mission changes: he must be freed by solving puzzles. The attraction includes several interactive elements. For example, visitors in the queue are encouraged to use the flashlight on their phones to uncover cryptic clues. The producers came up with a new villain who does not appear in either the game or the film: Landon Kilbride.

Uncharted: El Enigma de Penitence is located in the Far West themed area of ​​PortAventura Park. There a huge rock wall was erected, which hides from view the imposing building 16 meters high. David Garcia, director of PortAventura, talks about a “Innovative and unique experience”, “It reinforces our position as one of the most important tourist destinations in Europe and in the world.”

The indoor roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida served as inspiration for Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. Uncharted is owned by Sony Pictures. PortAventura could use the brand for the next twenty years. The cost of this project is 25 million Euros. Visitors with disabilities can access the virtual reality experience on the mobile platform.