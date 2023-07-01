Video. Top striker Victor Osimhen (who is not allowed to go for 100 million) highlighted his position with an amazing dribble on his leave

With Kim Min-jae gone, Napoli has lost its first key player of the 2023 champions. The South Korean moved to Bayern for 50 million. Where Victor Osimhen will play next season is still uncertain. However, the Nigerian former Charleroi striker doesn’t let it get to his heart.

Osimhen was crowned top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals and so can expect a lot of interest. PSG and Manchester United in particular would like to bring in the Nigerian, but Napoli will not be keen to sell. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis would have rejected an offer of €100 million from the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is enjoying a nice holiday. He visited some friends in his country and played a game in Lagos. There the top striker won with a brilliant dribble and a beautiful goal. Leicester player Kelechi Iheanacho was also there.

