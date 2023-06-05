Vin Diesel blames Jason Momoa for Fast X’s bad reviews

The latest film in the Fast series certainly hasn’t been particularly cheap to produce, and excluding marketing the price tag exceeds $300 million. Quite absurd of course and so far the film is doing well in cinemas across the globe. But the reception has been less enthusiastic than expected, not least because of the many negative reviews from critics who have criticized the film at every turn.

Sure, the Fast movies have never been a favorite of critics, but the reception to Fast X was exceptionally poor and now Vin Diesel is blaming some of the problems on Jason Momoa and his new big-name villain. Sources speaking to RadarOnline claim that Diesel, who helped produce the film, cannot accept the criticism himself and is instead looking for scapegoats to point the finger at.

The situation may be further exacerbated by the fact that Momoa is really the only part of Fast X that has received acclaim and praise. A person in close contact with Diesel commented the following:

Ashamed that Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film, Vin steals his thunder in the franchise he created.

There are also allegations that Diesel is accusing Jason of overplaying and intentionally diluting his film. In short, it feels like a repeat of his conflict with Dwayne Johnson, and that doesn’t bode well for the creation of two (!) sequels after Fast X in which Momoa’s character remains the focal point.

What did you think of Fast X, was Momoa the highlight of the movie?