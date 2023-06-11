Vin Diesel the new ‘Fast & Furious’ icon? actors react



fast x, tenth fast and furiousThe film just hit the theatres. However, Vin Diesel is already posting about the sequel on his Instagram.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson may have argued for years about the artistic interpretation of these unique films, but they say they made a good one. And if that wasn’t fanfare enough, Vin is said to be dating another icon, Jason Momoa.

lots of rumors

Luckily, Vin refutes these rumors in the post below. Vin says: “I love how expressive and collaborative the co-workers are on this franchise. Jason wanted to try something unique and create an unforgettable character who steals every scene.”

“Thank you everyone for their commitment. It shows the true meaning behind family and loyalty. Everything is love. For those who don’t know there will be a sequel to Fast X, it will be a commitment you haven’t seen before.”

counter gossip

Jason Momoa also denied the gossip with a comment accompanying the message. He is writing: “Everything’s ‘aloha’. And ‘mahlo’ to give me a chance, boss.”

More is here on Screen Rant. The Instagram post in question is below.