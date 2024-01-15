Vinicius scores a double and averts defeat for Real Madrid in a controversial final

Everything happened in the last 15 minutes: an injury to Diakhaby, a penalty for Valencia that was canceled by VAR and a goal by Bellingham that did not go on the scoreboard because Gil Manzano signaled that he had blown the final whistle.

VALENCIA – With his fists raised, Vinicius Junior acted as leader this Saturday with a double at the Mestalla to avoid defeat for Real Madrid against Valencia in a match that ended with controversy involving Hugo Duro and Roman Took the lead with Yaremchuk’s goal. tanganza since ref, jesus gil manzanoThe final whistle blew when Jude Bellingham scored a goal to complete the comeback.

Vinicius Junior acted as leader this Saturday and proceeded with the double at the Mestalla.

The Valencia-Real Madrid match this fall Saturday in the capital of Valencia was presented as a high-voltage duel. Valencia fans, who had turned out four hours earlier to protest against main shareholder Peter Lim, welcomed Vinicius, who returned to the Mestalla nine months after receiving a racist insult, with boos and whistles.

With a heartfelt tribute to those affected by the Campanar fire, the match began in the centenary estate with a leader who wanted to increase the distance in LaLiga with the return of Bellingham and with a Valencia that was in his memory and wanted to repeat in Europe. Last season’s victory will be followed up in the wake.

There wasn’t much football to be seen in the early minutes due to constant interruptions due to fouls. With only four minutes played, Yaremchuk received a yellow card for a challenge on Tchoumeni and was on the field for a few minutes due to an elbow from Rodrigo.

In a tense atmosphere and despite discomfort, Real Madrid held the ball to dominate Valencia in a match that was gaining momentum. Real Madrid collected and collected passes, having the first chance with Camavinga’s soft header which Mamardashvili caught after a quarter of an hour.

Despite Madrid’s undisputed dominance, Valencia played well with Mosquera brilliant in defence. Meanwhile, black and white arrivals were free from danger. Ruben Barraza’s team hurried, made poor decisions and looked afraid to finish games.

But Valencia were improving their senses, hovering increasingly around Lunin’s goal and the loss of Vinicius on the baseline sent the Mestalla into a frenzy. The ball found its way into the boots of Fran Pérez, who made a poor tackle and his shot went straight to the head of Hugo Duro, who put Valencia ahead in the 27th minute.

This goal was a blow to Real Madrid, who did not get time to recover and got the second goal just three minutes later. The Valencian team went even crazy with Yaremchuk, who took advantage of an error by Carvajal in transferring the ball, dribbled past Lunin and made the score 2–0.

In disbelief, Real Madrid tried to reduce the gap, but Camavinga and Kroos were not successful with their shots. Yes, it was Mamardashvili who cleared a shot from Valverde. When Ancelotti’s team looked almost out of the game, Vinicius appeared in the final minute of extra time to reduce the gap in the 50th minute.

When the Brazilian player took the ball into the net, he challenged the cheering stands with his gaze and, already in the center of the field, he turned towards them to celebrate the goal with a raised fist and thus justify the fight against racism. Ordained.

The match restarted amid heavy rain against Bellingham with a brilliant save from Mamardashvili, who took a leg out past the Georgian goalkeeper to prevent the equalizer after a sophisticated cutback. Lunin also made a brilliant save on Diego Lopez, who had just entered the field.

Despite the black and white occasion, Real Madrid remained in Mamardashvili’s territory. His dominance was tremendous, but he was unable to change the score until Vinicius came on again. The undoubted hero of the match tied the match with a header from newly joined Brahim’s cross in the 76th minute.

Everything happened in the last 15 minutes: a worrying injury to Diakhaby, who had to leave the field on a stretcher after Tchoumeni inadvertently fell on his foot, a penalty that VAR canceled for Valencia, some clear chances for Madrid loanee Peter. A goal from Federico and Bellingham that did not get on the scoreboard as Gil Manzano signaled for the final whistle.