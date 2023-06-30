Vinted will declare your turnover to the authorities

vintage

Vinted is an online platform where you can buy and sell second-hand clothes (sometimes) cheaply. It really is a one-of-a-kind marketplace for clothing – but again internationally – as an easy way to make some extra money.

Tax Authority

Due to new guidelines in Europe, digital platforms like Vinted are obliged to provide information about users to tax and customs administrations from 2024. This means that Vinted collects your income through an online platform and sends it to the tax authorities.

The online platform will only have to declare your income from 2024 onwards, but it already deals with all the activities you have done in 2023.

pay

Luckily, no one is superfluous if you want to make some extra money selling your clothes. If you sell less than thirty items, or make less than 2,000 Euros with Vinted, your information will not be passed on to the tax authorities.

This does not immediately mean that if you do this, you will have to pay tax on the income earned from the platform. Because if it is a hobby then you are not an entrepreneur and you do not have to pay VAT or income tax on it.

