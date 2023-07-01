Violent crime film from the ’00s can now be streamed on Netflix

film news Netflix is ​​adding the explosive 2002 crime film Gangs of New York to its offering on July 1. A movie that you should not miss and must watch at least once.

Scorsese is currently producing and directing a series based on the film, which will also have the same name.

murder and revenge

Around 1840 Amsterdam Vallon ran away as a young boy after his father was brutally murdered by gang leader Bill the Butcher, an influential leader of an anti-immigrant gang. Once grown up, Vallan returns to his old neighborhood where Butcher still rules with a heavy hand.

Valon is out to avenge his father’s murder, and he’ll have to make some risky moves to get it. Everything results in one inevitable big battlefield in New York.

mold

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Amsterdam Vallon and Daniel Day-Lewis as Bill the Butcher. Besides them, we see Cameron Diaz, Jim Broadbent, John C. Reilly, Henry Thomas and Liam Neeson.

still very relevant

The nearly three-hour film has a score of 7.5/10 on IMDb. The film has a 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes among critics. The film was slightly more appreciated by the audience with 81%. “This is a story that is so relevant to New York, America and even the rest of the world that it deserves to be told on film with as much impact as a filmmaker can muster. And Martin Scorsese does just that.” are doing.”said one of the reviewers.

The film has got a good score of 4.47/5 on Moviemeter. Trebremit says the following about the film on the site, “I always ignored Gangs of New York because it didn’t really appeal to me, the period and the costumes, it didn’t appeal to me much. But I was wrong about that, because it’s an amazingly eccentric movie with DiCaprio in particular.” Lewis stars. Strange that America hasn’t changed that much in terms of poverty and politics, in that respect the film is still relevant.”

on netflix

If we look at the score of the film and the appreciation the film is getting, it is gangs of New York Truly a must watch film. Watch the movie on Netflix.