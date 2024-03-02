Viral: Delivery man delivers package to a home’s doorstep, takes its photo and then steals it. Mexico News | mexico news

Viral: Delivery man delivers a package to a home’s doorstep, takes a photo of it, and then steals it

Mexico.- Amidst the boom in online shopping and Increase in package delivery servicesA worrying reality emerges: The dark side of digital convenience, Recently a shocking incident has come to light in a video that went viral on social networks. This has left many internet users speechless.

A parcel delivery man in pictures Enter the courtyard of the house to deliver a package, Following normal protocol, take a photo of the package on the ground, right at the entrance of the house,

However, unexpectedly, instead of leaving after completing his task, the person approaches the package again. moves forward to take her with himThe robbery was committed in broad daylight.

The recipient family, fortunately, it had security At the entrance of his house, which recorded this serious crime. This act of dishonesty has generated a Wave of outrage and debate on the networkInternet users expressed surprise at the audacity of the delivery man.