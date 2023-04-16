Viral lipsticks on TikTok by Selena Gomez’s brand have arrived in Portugal – NiT

The new Soft Pinched Tinted Lip Oil by Rare Beauty cost €22.99 and are on sale at Sephora.

More and more celebrities are betting on creating their own cosmetics brands at a time when the industry is moving in a direction that favors transparency and an end to unattainable beauty standards. A good example of this is Rare Beauty (or “rare beauty”, in free translation), Selena Gomez’s make-up brand that challenges the unrealistic standards of perfection that exist in the world of beauty these days.

One of Selena Gomez’s branded products that have been successful on social media — mostly on TikTok — for the last few weeks is the new Soft Pinches Tinted Lip Oil. “It’s not traditional lip oil – it’s an innovative moisturizing oil that transforms into a lightweight oil, giving lips the perfect hint of color and shine,” wrote the singer.

@Selena Gomez Really excited for you to try my new @RareBeauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil. It’s not your traditional lip oil – it’s an innovative lip jelly that transforms into a lightweight oil giving your lips the perfect pinch of color and shine. Available 3/30 at 12AM PT or shop it early only on the @Sephora app on 3/29 at 12AM PT. ♬ Dance Again – Selena Gomez

Available in eight colors, the moisturizing lip oil is already on sale in Portugal. Sephora just launched the new Soft Pinched Tinted Lip Oil by Rare Beauty, which is available in brand stores and online. These lipsticks hydrate lips with a hint of pink that stays comfortable—but not sticky—all day long.

The formula of this new lip oil took about two years to develop, as it is a unique texture, suitable for sensitive skin, with a variety of shades. The vegan formula and texture is dermatologically tested and goes from a gel effect to a more oily finish, which hydrates the lips enveloping them in softness and color. The new Soft Pinched Tinted Lip Oil by Rare Beauty costs €22.99.

The lipsticks.

The American artist’s passion for beauty products began when she was still a girl and sat down in a make-up artist’s chair for the first time. In recent years, she has begun to channel that zest to develop a beauty brand that goes beyond physical products and helps customers feel confident and celebrates what makes them unique.

With this project, Selena Gomez wants to challenge what is the “beauty myth” and society’s unrealistic expectations that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about “using makeup as a tool to celebrate what makes everyone different and to arrive at a place of self-love and acceptance”.

The brand also directs a percentage of sales to the Impacto Raro fund, which wants to increase access to mental health resources.

Then, click on the gallery to discover other products from the Selena Gomez brand that you can find at Sephora.

see gallery

“>

Liquid eyeliner. It costs 26.99€.