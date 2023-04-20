Virginia speaks after falsely advertising glasses: “A thousand pardons”

This Thursday (20), Virginia Fonseca used social media to speak out after being criticized for starring in a misleading sunglasses campaign. In a video, the influencer declared that she will reimburse people who bought, but did not receive the products.

“Boring subject, but necessary, I made my eyewear line with a company and it didn’t fulfill its obligations neither with you nor with me. I unlinked from the brand and they continue to use my image. Whatever they’re putting out, it’s not right, they’ve already been notified,” she said.

“If you are experiencing problems, send your proof of purchase there and we will try to solve the problems. I didn’t expect this to happen,” added the influencer.

Finally, she apologized to her fans: “A thousand pardons, from the bottom of my heart. I didn’t expect this to happen. What a boring situation”.

