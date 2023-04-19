Virtex integrates CS:GO and Counter-Strike 2 into its virtual stadium

The virtual reality It is growing by leaps and bounds both in devices and in video games or experiences such as having virtual stadiums from which to see multimedia content or broadcasts in a very special way.

For some time the developer of Virtex-software has been working on a stadium of this type and a few days ago announced a partnership with the analysis and broadcast platform Skybox so that CS:GO and Counter-Strike 2 will be integrated in the near future in Virtex Stadium, the first virtual stadium for esports.

Living the Counter-Strike competitions in a new way

The CS:GO and CS2 integration in Virtex Stadium is currently in closed beta requiring a compatible PC and VR headset to access it and, in the very near future, players will be able to stream Counter-Strike matches at Virtex Stadium for a much more immersive competitive experience.

“We are ethrilled to present a massive title like Counter Strike at Virtex Stadium and offer more fans the opportunity to experience high-level gameplay in a way that has never been done before. CS:GO is the third most watched esport last year and has a huge fan base, and we are excited to work with Skybox to deliver a unique 360 ​​viewing experience for every fan. As a die-hard esports fan, I can’t wait to announce the upcoming tournaments we’ll be hosting at the stadium,” said Virtex co-founder Tim Mcguinness.