Virtual concerts: fad or are they here to stay?

The metaverse It is a space where we can do almost all the activities of the real world but immersed in the virtual world. Although they are not experienced in the same way, more and more artists are doing recitals within the metaverse and gaming.

Imagine attending a concert by one of your favorite artists but from the comfort of your home. If this seems very futuristic to you, it is what is currently happening. Although there is still a lot of investment in the infrastructure of the metaverse to make it something massive and for the moment, many artists perform in the virtual worlds of the video game.

Travis Scott in Fortnite

Travis Scott, the famous American rapper, was one of the pioneers in this type of concert with his presentation in the world of Fortnite. Almost 28 million people attended this virtual world with their Fortnite avatar, it was a historical record of connected users for the video game.

Travis Scott’s presentation in Fortnite took place in 2020, in the middle of the forties due to covid-19 and it was a way to present his fans with new songs.

Twenty One Pilots on Roblox

Roblox is another open world video game similar to Fortnite where you connect with other players online. The American musical duo performed in 2021 at the metaverse from Roblox. It was an event where players embarked on a treasure hunt solving puzzles throughout the metaverse to finally reach the Twenty One Pilots concert venue.

Related news

Ariana Grande in Fortnite

The American pop star Ariana Grande, also landed on the metaverse from Fortnite in August 2021 on their Rift Tour. The event included new missions, avatar skins, and prizes around the Fortnite island.

bts in minecraft

Minecraft is another open world video game, with its metaverse, elements and avatars in cubic shape. BTS, the South Korean K-POP band, surprised its players by performing at a concert at their metaverse in 2021.

The K-pop industry is becoming one of the most important in the world of musical entertainment and they invest a lot in incorporating new technologies into their style.

Young Thug, David Guetta and The Chainsmokers in Meta Horizon Worlds

Horizon Worlds is the metaverse de Meta, and to end 2021 where many musicians explored offering a concert on metaverse of a video game, Mark Zuckerberg’s company offered an event where the rapper Young Thug and the dj’s David Guetta and The Chainsmokers performed in virtual reality. Although with very little attendance compared to the previous recitals in video game.

Blackpink in PUBG Mobile

This new trend continued in 2022 with Blackpink. The K-pop band made their virtual debut at the metaverse from the video game PUBG Mobile.

At ‘The Virtual’ recital, 3D avatars of the band were seen dancing on stage and the songs were played in holophonic sound.

Justin Bieber on Garena Free Fire

The Garena Free Fire video game celebrated its fifth anniversary with Justin Bieber as a guest for the ‘Reunite the World’ event. Garena had already held an event of this type in its metaverse with BTS as collaborators and it was a great success, thousands of players connected to live that experience.

Jean Michel Jarre in Notre-Dame VR

The historic electronic music composer Jean Michel Jarre gave a live performance combined with a show at virtual reality.

The show was called ‘Welcome to the other side’ and 75 million viewers were connected with a virtual backdrop of Notre-Dame.

J Balvin in Meta Horizon Worlds

This February 17, Meta will present a concert by J Balvin in his metaverse. It will be an immersive 45-minute show created in partnership with iHeartRadio. It will be broadcast on the Facebook and Instagram pages of iHeartReadio, Meta Quest TV and Messenger’s “Ver Juntos” at 11:00 p.m. in Argentina.

J Balvin Futurum is an experience created specifically for virtual reality. A 180-degree show that will include a robotic arm of more than 4 meters, to which Balvín will be tied, and that will move to the rhythm of 17 musical hits by the artist such as “La Canción”, “I Like It”, “No Me Conoce ” and “Mi Gente”. The show will also feature a fully mobile network of lights and choreographies with seven dancers specially designed to be projected on virtual reality.

“I am always looking for new and innovative ways to expand access to art and the space of virtual reality offers unlimited opportunities. The whole show has a futuristic vibe, including some crazy robotics that are twice my size. It will be one of my craziest shows and I thank Meta and iHeart for their collaboration and the platform to explore my passion for technology in a way that allows my fans to experience my music, together, in a different way”, expressed J Balvin.

They came to stay

When Mark Zuckerberg introduced the metaverse As “the future of the internet”, he commented on his idea of ​​having a virtual parallel life where you can do everything: work meetings, school classes, get together to play with someone from another continent, etc.

Although he still metaverse is under development and lacks a lot of infrastructure, the technology of virtual reality will invade society first with the video game. The concerts in the virtual worlds of video game They are revealing that the social events where we go to have fun, relax and meet people will also be done in a virtual way. Of course it is a totally different experience.

However, where this type of concert is succeeding the most is in the worlds of video game and not in the metaverse which is developing Meta. When this idea is more finished we will surely begin to see work meetings or classes in virtual reality. It will be like the transition from black and white television to color, because after all, something is already happening through our computers. The next thing will be a much more immersive experience.

Likewise, if the concerts in virtual reality become popular, it will surely come from a new fashion, style and music genre.