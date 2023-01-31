Virtual concerts: fad or are they here to stay?

The metaverse It is a space where we can do almost all the activities of the real world but immersed in the virtual world. Although they are not experienced in the same way, more and more artists are doing recitals within the metaverse and gaming.

Imagine attending a concert by one of your favorite artists but from the comfort of your home. If this seems very futuristic to you, it is what is currently happening. Although there is still a lot of investment in the infrastructure of the metaverse to make it something massive and for the moment, many artists perform in the virtual worlds of the video game.

