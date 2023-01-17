Virtual Le Mans 2023: F1 champion Max Verstappen abandoned the race due to repeated technical problems

The current F1 champion, Max Verstappen, participated in the virtual edition of the 24 hours of Le Mans but did not have a good time. More info, here!

max verstappen He is one of the best single-seater drivers in the world. the dutch of 25 years counts in his record with being the winner of the World Drivers Championship of the Formula 1 (2021 and 2022). To seek new challenges, Max decided to participate in the race Virtual Le Mans 2023.

For those who are aware, within motorsports the 24 hours of Le Mans it is an iconic event that tests the elite of drivers and teams under a full day of competition. However, the test adopted a format virtual since 2020 and for editing 2023 the simulator was used rFactor 2 that, together with the accusation of attacks DDoS (in the same style that you received Blizzard when taking out Overwatch 2) and inconsistencies in the connection, caused the annoyance of the two-time champion of F1.

In a clip, we see max verstappen with clear signs of impotence and discomfort due to the repeated interruptions. These were caused by inconsistencies in connection and caused several red flags. These flags, in motorsport rules, force drivers to stop, something that takes away dynamism in the competition.

For his part, Max did not hide his thoughts on the situation and lashed out at the organization headed by Gerard Neveu. “I left the game (…) They call it [a los inconvenientes] ‘surprising bad luck’. Well, this is just incompetence… they can’t control their own gameis the third time they take me out“declared the two-time champion.

At the same time, Verstappen continued: “You prepare for 5 months to try to win this championship. You are leading the tournament, you plan a race in 2 months and they handle it like this”. Beyond the competitive point of view expressed by the pilot of Red Bull (with Team Redline in Le Mans), without a doubt, the statement with the greatest repercussion was: “Honestly it’s a joke, you can’t call this an event… it’s a clown show“.

Nevertheless, max verstappen considered the facts asa pity for the work of the team”. In addition, the pilot joked that he was going to uninstall the simulator by telling his broadcast partner because “either way it frees up some space on the pc“. Despite this, the curious fact is that the Team Redline also won the 24 hours of Le Mans thanks to your drivers Felipe Drugovich, Luke Bennent, Chris Lulham and Felix Rosenqvist.

winning the @LeMansVirtual 24 hours for a second year in a row 🚀 We had to fight our way to the top throughout the race to secure that P1! Gutted that the number 1 car missed out on the championship victory, but nevertheless very proud of all the hard work we’ve put in pic.twitter.com/u5AtpmHqai — Team Redline (@TeamRedlineSim) January 15, 2023

From the other side, neveu commented that the problems were mostly due to possible external attacks DDoS and established that the competitions will return next year. Nevertheless, max verstappen He already confirmed that he will not be part of the event but in 12 months Lots of things can happen. What did you think of the two-time champion’s point of view? Do you think he could go back to the 24 Hours of Virtual Le Mans in 2024?

