Virtus.pro, current champion, will not be in the Paris Major

The first qualifying has not yet finished and we already have one of the great surprises of the year. Virtus.pro has added three defeats in the RMR Europe A and runs out of place in the B.LAST.tv Paris Major 2023. The Russian organization, which was returning to its “brand” after a year, will not be able to defend the title it won a few months ago at the Major in Brazil. As if the disaster were not enough, Virtus.pro took KaiR0N- out of the roster to compete again with n0rb3rt, a player who was benched at the beginning of the year.

The return of the Virtus.pro brand has not been dreamed of at all. After a year competing under the name of Outsiders for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the famous polar bear returned to the esports. This was good news for the organization, since the money generated by being in a Major, thanks to sponsorships and stickers, is very important. However, sports results are not going to allow these benefits. Virtus.pro started the qualifier by beating SAW with a good game, but it stopped there. The set of CIS added three consecutive losses after facing B8, Into the Breach and MOUZ.

Virtus.pro will not defend its throne in Paris

With the aforementioned results, the polar bear will not travel to Paris in the coming weeks to contest the last major in CS:GO, an appointment that no one wants to miss. It should be remembered that this year the event in France will be the only Major, so it is a more than important disaster for the organization. And if that was not enough, this team comes from being the last team to win a Major, a success that was achieved in Brazil after a fantastic tour of good play. The problems do not end here, since Virtus.pro has occupied all the media spotlights even before being eliminated.

The second defeat during this RMR it caused something unexpected. Virtus.pro, through its social networks, confirmed the change in the squad before facing MOUZ. David «⁠n0rb3r7⁠« Danielyan returned to the starting five, replacing Aleksandr «⁠KaiR0N-⁠» Anashkin who was being one of the best of the team. «Young players do not immediately adapt to the pressure of tournaments in LAN« dictates the statement. Undoubtedly, the change has served no purpose, only to leave the organization in a very bad place on the same day that it runs out of the last CS: GO Major.

