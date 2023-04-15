Virtus.pro gets rid of KaiR0N, but it may not be the only way out

The days at the Virtus.pro offices are being very intense in every way. The team has confirmed the official separation of Aleksandr «⁠KaiR0N-⁠» Anashkin days after his benching during the regional RMR. For his part, the player himself has only had good words for his former teammates. This outing might not be the only one for the latest Major champion. According to one of the best leakers on the scene, Alexey “Qikert” Golubev would be the next sacrificed. Meanwhile, V.irtus.pro will not participate in the next IEM Rio in order to better prepare for future tournaments.

The fact that a team like Virtus.pro, current Major champion, misses the big event of the year is going to have important consequences that we will see if they do not cause a domino effect on the international scene. The controversy over the benching of KaiR0N comes to an end after both go their separate ways. The Russian has published a twitlonger thanking all the support received during these months as well as apologizing for the sports failure. The 19-year-old player claims to be available to sign any team, highlighting that he controls Rusto, German and Englishlanguages ​​that open numerous doors on the international scene.

KaiR0N can only be the first

The Russian seems that he is not going to be the only one sacrificed. According to Overdriveone of the biggest leakers on the scene CIS, Virtus.pro could bench Qikert. The Kazakh has been on the squad since December 2019 and is one of the architects of the Major won in Rio de Janeiro a few months ago. Although he individually cannot stand out as much as his teammates, his sacrifice is key for others to stand out on the server. It would be a major change very difficult to cover, but the Russian scene has plenty of talent, many of them young.

The collapse of many teams in the Paris Major added to these departures, in case the second is confirmed, can cause a domino effect. KaiR0N is young and has the chance to sign for any international team while Qikert has plenty of experience to help any squad. Meanwhile, the organization has confirmed that it will not participate in the next IEM Rio to prepare its squad. His replacement will be the Brazilians from Imperial.