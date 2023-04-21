VISA Becomes the Main Sponsor of VCT Game Changers Latam | #Games #Esports #Industry | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

We welcome Visa as the main sponsor of the VCT Game Changers LATAM, a VALORANT women’s league that since this year has produced the Professional Video Game League.

Latam, April 17, 2023.- The Mexico Professional Video Game League announces Visa as the main sponsor of the VCT Game Changers Latam, a VALORANT women’s league that has produced LVP since this year.

The #GameChangersLatamVISA is the VALORANT women’s league for Latin America created by Riot Games, which will unite the best women’s teams in the region. It was born in 2021 with the VCT Game Changers program, an initiative aimed at creating new opportunities, as well as giving greater visibility to all players.

In 2023, VCT Game Changers Latam presented by Visa will take a step forward. As a result of the agreement between LVP and Riot Games, it now has a league format, the VCT Game Changers Latin America North and South, which distributes a purse of $70,000 plus the quota for the division’s world championships. The new competition features talents such as Noelia “Kronopia” Forte as Host and Camila “BoAx” Hernández at the analysis table along with Camila “Mila” Valenzuela, Diana “Lena” Terrazas and Nadia “Abogadathais” Spadaro in the narration of the matches

Visa, the world leader in digital payments, has been a promoter of gender equality in different areas. With this sponsorship, Visa is committed to increasing the presence of women in esports and becomes the new strategic ally of this women’s league.

Regarding this alliance, Luciana Resende, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean, points out: “We are proud to expand our offer of sponsorships and delve into the Gaming scene with partners such as LVP and Riot Games, to support the development of Valorant. Game Changers. This is one more example of the commitment we have at Visa to support women to prosper in different fields, while we support the growth of Gaming in our region by offering secure and convenient payment experiences to the gamer community in Latin America and the Caribbean. ”

For his part, Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP mentioned: “We are very happy to add Visa as part of our strategic allies in Latin America. This partnership will create a magnificent environment that will show the potential of the best professional players in electronic competitions. Its visibility will not only help inspire gaming enthusiasts, but also interest future generations in this new world of entertainment.”

VALORANT is a game from Riot Games. Launched in 2020, VALORANT is one of the games with the highest female participation and today it is considered one of the best electronic competition games.

More information about this alliance and the VCT Game Changers Latam women's circuit on the official VALORANT social networks for Latin America:

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games around the world. In 2009, Riot released its first title, League of Legends, to global acclaim. LoL has become the world’s most popular PC game and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. LoL is entering its second decade and Riot continues to evolve the game. At the same time, it offers new experiences for players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Forge and various titles in development. Also, Riot is expanding the world of Runeterra through various multimedia projects such as music, comics, board games, and the Emmy-winning animated series Arcane.

Riot, founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has more than 3,000 Rioters in more than 20 offices around the world.

