Visa becomes the main sponsor of VCT Game Changers Latam produced by LVP

The Professional Videogame League Mexico (GRUP MEDIAPRO) announces Visa as main sponsor of the VCT Game Changers Latamthe VALORANT women’s league that since this year has produced the Professional Video Game League.

Subscribe to our Newsletter!

The #GameChangersLatamVISA is the VALORANT women’s league for Latin America created by Riot Games, that unite the best women’s teams in the region. I was born in 2021 with the program VCT Game Changersan initiative aimed at creating new opportunities, as well as giving greater visibility to all the players.

In 2023, VCT Game Changers Latam presented by Visa give a step forward. As a result of the agreement between LVP and Riot Games, it now has a league format, the VCT Game Changers Latin America North and South, which He distributes a bag of 70,000 dollars plus the quota for the division’s world championships. The new competition features talents such as Noelia “Kronopia” Forte as Host and Camila “BoAx” Hernndez at the analysis table along with Camila “Mila” Valenzuela, Diana “Lena” Terrazas and Nadia “Abogadathais” Spadaro in the narration of the matches. .

Visa, the world leader in digital payments, has been a promoter of gender equality in different areas. With this sponsorship, Visa is committed to increasing the presence of women in the esports and becomes the new strategic ally of this women’s league.

VISA has believed in the women’s competition to give way to the incredible. Becomes a main sponsor of the Game Changers league. welcome to #GameChangersLatamVISA %u270D %uFE0F Know more details in this note. https://t.co/sNPUG1Qkmf pic.twitter.com/vXmFHpjOMo — VALORANT Esports LATAM (@valesports_la) April 11, 2023

Regarding this alliance, Luciana Resende, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean, points out: “We are proud to expand our sponsorship offer and delve into the Gaming scene with partners like LVP and Riot Games, to support the development of Valorant Game Changers. This is one more example of the commitment we have at Visa to support women to prosper in different fields, while we support the growth of Gaming in our region by offering safe and convenient payment experiences to the gamer community in Latin America and the Caribbean.“

For his part, Jordi Soler, general director of LVP mentioned: “We are very happy to add Visa as part of our strategic allies in Latin America. This partnership will allow the creation of a magnificent environment that will show the potential of the best professional players within electronic competitions. Its visibility will not only help inspire passionate gamers, but also interest future generations in this new world of entertainment.“.