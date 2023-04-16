Visa becomes the main sponsor of VCT Valorant Game Changers Latam

The LVP broke big news by confirming that Visa becomes the first sponsor of VCT Valorant Game Changers. We tell you all the info here!

The Professional Video Game League announced that Visa becomes the main sponsor of the VCT Game Changers Latamthe women’s league Valorant that from this 2023 will start producing the Professional Video Game League, better known as the LVP. Game Changers Latam is the league that Riot Games created for the women’s teams of Valorant, which will unite the best teams in the region. This project started in 2021 with the intention of creating opportunities for this group of professionals and at the same time giving them more visibility.

In 2023the VCT Game Changers Latam will be sponsored primarily by Visa and will take a step forward. Thanks to the agreement between LVP and Riot Games becomes a league that will distribute a bag of 70,000 dollars, in addition to the quota to the world championship of the division. This competition features talents such as Noelia “Kronopia” Forte as Host and Camila “BoAx” Hernandez on the analysis table next to Camila “Mila” Valenzuela, Diana “Lena” Terrazas and Nadia “Abogadathais” Spadaro in the narration of the encounters.

Visawith this sponsorship, is committed to increasing the presence of women in the esports and becomes the new strategic ally of this women’s league. “We are proud to expand our offer of sponsorships and delve into the scene of the Gaming with partners like LVP and Riot Gamesto support the development of Valorant Game Changers“he commented Luciana Resendethe vice president Marketing Senior for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean. “This is one more example of the commitment we have in Visa to support women to prosper in different spheres, while supporting the growth of the Gaming in our region offering secure and convenient payment experiences to the gaming community of Latin America and the Caribbean”.

Besides, Jordi Soler, the general manager of the LVP he also talked about the alliance. “We are very happy to join Visa as part of our strategic allies in Latin America. This partnership will create a magnificent environment that will show the potential of the best professional players in electronic competitions. Its visibility will not only help inspire gaming enthusiasts, but also interest future generations in this new world of entertainment.”. Currently, the tournament is taking place and it has just started its first days, so if you want to support the teams of esports feminine we leave you the link to social networks of the tournament.

