Visa Becomes Title Sponsor of VCT VALORANT Game Changers Latam Produced by LVP

Liga de Videojuegos Profesional México announces Visa as main sponsor of the VCT Game Changers Latamthe VALORANT women’s league that since this year has produced the Professional Video Game League.

The #GameChangersLatamVISA is the VALORANT women’s league for Latin America created by riotgames, that will unite the best women’s teams in the region. Born in 2021 with the program VCT Game Changersan initiative aimed at creating new opportunities, as well as giving greater visibility to all the players.

In 2023, VCT Game Changers Latam presented by Visa will take a step forward. As a result of the agreement between LVP and Riot Games, it now has a league format, the VCT Game Changers Latin America North and South, which he distributes a bag of 70,000 dollars plus the quota to the world championship of the division. The new competition features talents such as Noelia “Kronopia” Forte as Host and Camila “BoAx” Hernández at the analysis table along with Camila “Mila” Valenzuela, Diana “Lena” Terrazas and Nadia “Abogadathais” Spadaro in the narration of the matches .

Visa, the world leader in digital payments, has been a promoter of gender equality in different areas. With this sponsorship, Visa is committed to increasing the presence of women in the esports and becomes the new strategic ally of this women’s league.

Regarding this alliance, Luciana Resende, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean, points out: “We are proud to expand our sponsorship offer and delve into the Gaming scene with partners like LVP and Riot Games, to support the development of Valorant Game Changers. This is one more example of the commitment we have at Visa to support women to prosper in different fields, while we support the growth of Gaming in our region by offering secure and convenient payment experiences to the gamer community in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

For his part, Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP mentioned: “We are very happy to add Visa as part of our strategic allies in Latin America. This partnership will create a magnificent environment that will show the potential of the best professional players in electronic competitions. Its visibility will not only help inspire gaming enthusiasts, but also interest future generations in this new world of entertainment.”.

VALORANT is a game of Riot Games. Launched in 2020, VALORANT is one of the games with the highest female participation and today it is considered one of the best electronic competition games.