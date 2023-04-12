Visa joins the VCT VALORANT Game Changers Latam





hear the news





hear the news

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio



Born in 2021 with the VCT Game Changers, The #GameChangersLatam is the VALORANT league for Latin America created to develop the competitive female. Created by Riot Games seeks to unite the best women’s teams in the region, an initiative aimed at creating new opportunities, as well as giving greater visibility to all the players.

In 2023, VCT Game Changers Latam will be presented by Visa. As a result of the agreement between LVP and Riot Games, it now has a league format, the VCT Game Changers Latin America North and South, which distribute a purse of US$70,000 plus the quota for the division’s world championships. The new competition features talents like Noelia Forte “Kronopia” as Host and Camila Hernández “BoAx” at the analysis table with Camila Valenzuela “Mila”, Diana Terrazas “Lena” and Nadia Spadaro “Abogadathais” in the narration of the encounters.

Visa, the world leader in digital payments, has been a promoter of gender equality in different areas. With this sponsorship, Visa is committed to increasing the presence of women in the esports and becomes the new strategic ally of this women’s league.

Jordi Soler, general director of LVP mentioned: “We are very happy to add Visa as part of our strategic allies in Latin America. This partnership will create a magnificent environment that will show the potential of the best professional players in electronic competitions. Its visibility will not only help inspire gaming enthusiasts, but also interest future generations in this new world of entertainment.”.

More information about this alliance and the women’s circuit VCT Game Changers Latam on the official VALORANT social networks for Latin America, Twitter @valesports_laYouTube @valorantesportsla, Instagram valesports_la.