Visa sponsor of the VCT Game Changers Latam

LVP Mexico announces to Visa as main sponsor of the VCT Game Changers Latam, which since this year produces LVP. The #GameChangersLatamVISA is the VALORANT women’s league for Latin America created by Riot Games, that will unite the best women’s teams in the region. Born in 2021 with the program VCT Game Changersan initiative aimed at creating new opportunities, as well as giving greater visibility to all the players.

In 2023, VCT Game Changers Latam presented by Visa will take a step forward. As a result of the agreement between LVP and Riot Games, it now has a league format, the VCT Game Changers Latin America North and South, who distributes a prize of $70,000 plus access to the world division. The new competition features talents such as Noelia «Kronopia» Forte as Host and Camila «BoAx» Hernández at the analysis table along with Camila «Mila» Valenzuela, Diana «Lena» Terrazas and Nadia «Abogadathais» Spadaro in the narration of the matches .

Visaa world leader in digital payments, has been promoter of gender equality in different areas. With this sponsorship, Visa is committed to increasing the presence of women in esports and becomes the new strategic ally of this women’s league.

We are proud to expand our sponsorship offer and delve into the Gaming scene with partners like LVP and Riot Games, to support the development of Valorant Game Changers. This is one more example of the commitment we have at Visa to support women to prosper in different fields, while we support the growth of Gaming in our region by offering secure and convenient payment experiences to the gamer community in Latin America and the Caribbean.. Luciana Resende, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean

We are very happy to add Visa as part of our strategic allies in Latin America. This partnership will create a magnificent environment that will show the potential of the best professional players in electronic competitions. Its visibility will not only help inspire gaming enthusiasts, but also interest future generations in this new world of entertainment.. Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP

VALORANT It is one of the Riot Games titles, it was released in 2020, and it is one of the games with the highest female participation. Today it is considered as one of the best competition games.