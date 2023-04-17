Vish! Lady Gaga’s “ARTPOP” Producer Is Angry at Requests for Part 2 of the Album

in Lady Gaga, Yeah! News

The Grammy-winning producer tried at all costs to prolong the “ARTPOP” era (2013) with a new volume, but apparently it didn’t work… Photos: Instagram/@djws; Mike Coppola/Getty Images (POPline use authorized)

On the next 11th of November, the album “ARTPOP”in Lady Gagacompletes its first decade of life and until today is perpetuated in the imagination of little monsters… Who can no longer stand to talk about the project is the DJ White Shadowone of the music producers responsible for compiling tracks. Recently, he decided to give a “enough” in the incessant requests for a continuation of the album and promised not to talk about it anymore: “Officially finished”he declared.

“I won’t be talking about ‘ARTPOP’ anymore. It’s officially finished. Don’t ask me and don’t talk to me about it anymore.”, he asked via Instagram story. In addition to the message, he deleted all posts about the project from his profile on the social network.

Lady Gaga’s ARTPOP producer DJ White Shadow via Instagram: “No longer talking about ARTPOP. I am officially finished. Don’t ask me about it. Don’t talk to me about it.” He also deleted all his posts about the album. pic.twitter.com/JDAfz6QM9a —Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) April 16, 2023

For years, the DJ has been expressing his desire to work alongside Lady Gaga in a possible part 2 from the project. Probably, the producer tried to invest in the idea, but did not get a positive response. Zedd, Madeon, Nick Monson, Rick Rubin, will.i.am and David Guetta were also behind the musical production of the 2013.

The album, which was heavily criticized at the time of its release, it is nonetheless a fan favourite. The fourth album of unpublished mother monster had as highlights the tracks “Applause”, “Venus”, “GUY” and “Sexxx Dreams”.

HBO set to release recording of Lady Gaga’s “The Chromatica Ball”, says insider

The Brazilian fans pleaded and tried to get attention from Lady Gaga in every possible way, but the singer didn’t land with the “The Chromatica Ball” to the country… However, the audience that did not have the opportunity to see the artist’s most recent series of concerts up close can be presented with a audiovisual record of the show. Recently, they began to circulate rumors that the HBO Max would take the reins of the special and release it on streaming in May. Is it coming?!

The whole buzz started when, just last year, the insider @its6a6a1which usually anticipates truthful information about the launches of Gaga, published that a professional recording of the show would be delivered to the public. However, at the time, the information was that the apple tv would be the streaming responsible.

LADY GAGA

THE CHROMATICA BALL

APPLE TV

SOON pic.twitter.com/rVvr1pG494 — LG7 (@its6a6a1) September 28, 2022





Now, months later, the speculation is that the HBO Max can host the launch. The premiere would already be scheduled for the next month.

FINALLY! MAY. CHROMATICA BALL — LG7 (@its6a6a1) April 9, 2023

“The Chromatica Ball” is the sixth world tour of Lady Gagawho traveled across three continents with the show in support of the acclaimed album “Chromatica” (2020), delivered to fans at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The artist’s most recent concert endeavor, whose concerts were presented in stadiums, began in July 17th of last year, in Germanyfollowing until September 17thin Miami, in the United States. North America, Europe and Asia were the regions contemplated, with a total of 20 dates.