Visiting Film Locations in Malta? try these 7





Malta has a number of filming locations, such as setting game of thrones, world war z, troy, gladiatorbut also, for example Popeye. Even if you’ve never been to Malta, chances are you’ve seen Malta on your cinema screen.

Due to its rugged landscape, beautiful beaches and distinctive roads, Malta has been the setting for many movies. Then you’ve probably been literally transported to Malta through a cinema screen. View of Valletta harbor from the iconic Fort Ricasoli in Kalkara, to the medieval gate at the Medina Gate. Do you recognize these film locations?

Visit filming locations in Malta

1. Popeye: Visit an Actual Movie Set

Popeye Village, also known as Sweethaven Village, is located in the north-west of Malta, near the coastal town of Mellieha! The colorful village is full of wooden houses and was built in the 1970s as a film set for a Hollywood film Popeye, starring Robin Williams. The film set is still completely intact and can now be seen as a theme park. You step into Popeye’s world here, admire the interior, take a picture with Olivia or Popeye and don’t forget to test your muscles.

2. Game of Thrones – Medina

The impressive Gate of Medina can be seen in the episode ‘Lord Snow’ (S01E03) when Catelyn and Ser Rodruk ride to the Castle in King’s Landing. Scenes were also shot in the episode ‘The Wolf and the Lion’ (S01E05), when Jamie Lannister and Ned Stark fight on Mesquita Square. The square is also used as the entrance and balcony of Little Finger’s brothel.

3. Gladiators

The 2000 action film starring Russell Crowe also won an Oscar. Although the story is set in Rome, Malta has managed to step in as a perfect stand-in. There are many scenes in this iconic film shot in Malta, from the spectacular Fort Ricasoli in Kalkara to the Valletta Ditch at St Michael’s Bastion, with stunning views of the Grand Harbor in Valletta.

4.World War Z

Yes, even world star Brad Pitt has run on the streets of Valletta. thrilling horror action movie world War Z From 2013 was largely filmed in the Maltese capital. In the film we see how Brad Pitt tries his best to save humanity from a zombie epidemic. The bloodiest scenes in the film were shot in Valletta. The city serves as a backdrop to what Jerusalem should have actually been like.

5. Troy

From Rome, Jerusalem to Ancient Greece. Malta has been used as a stand-in for ancient Greece for the film Troy starring Orlando Bloom. Malta’s landscapes play a major role in the film. The Fort Ricasoli in Kalkara was used as a gateway to the ancient Trojan city.

6. Assassin’s Creed

The action movie starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard is based on the video game of the same name. Most of the battle scenes were shot around Malta. Due to Valletta’s rich history, the producers managed to transform the capital of Malta into a 15th-century Spanish village, with Valletta being the battlefield of the Assassins.

7. Jurassic World Dominion

latest in Jurassic ParkIn the film, the dinosaurs chase actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard through the famous St. George’s Square and the beautiful streets of Valletta. The film is the grand finale of the Jurassic era, with two generations of actors coming together for the first time.

Why Malta?

This is correct. Partly due to the historic buildings, beautiful and authentic Malta could easily pass through a street in ancient Egypt, Rome or Greece. Many experienced filmmakers also live in Malta, which makes it much cheaper and easier to record films. This saves the producers the high cost of having to fly over an expensive film crew.

