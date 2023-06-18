Visitors to Beyoncé concert ‘should note delay’, ns: bring enough water | inland

ProRail is working on track around Amsterdam Centraal from tonight until Sunday. This has major consequences for travelers to North Holland. Beyoncé will perform at the Johan Cruz Arena on Saturday and Sunday, visitors should note ‘crowding and delays’.

No trains may run between Amsterdam Centraal and Amsterdam Amstel and between Amsterdam Sloterdijk and Haarlem this weekend. NS Amsterdam uses buses between Sloterdijk and Haarlem. When asked, a spokesperson for NS said that ‘despite the fact that we run high-frequency buses, it will be busy at boarding points and buses due to the summer season’. After all, it will be 30 degrees on Sunday. NS advises travelers to prepare well for it and bring enough water with them. Water taps are available at most stations.

NS runs two additional trains per hour between Haarlem and Zandvoort aan Zee. Passengers who do not want to travel by bus can consider other destinations. Travelers in North Holland can travel by metro between Amsterdam Centraal and Amsterdam Amstel to Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena station for the Beyoncé concert.

concert beyonce

Earlier this week, concert organizer Mojo informed concert-goers by email that they should ‘keep in mind congestion and delays’. On Saturday and Sunday, Beyoncé will visit the Johan Cruz Arena for her Renaissance Tour. The Arena is within walking distance of two train stations: Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and Duivendrecht. But due to track work it will be more difficult to reach both the stations this weekend. There is an adjusted timetable with different departure times and departure tracks. NS and ProRail advise passengers traveling to the capital this weekend to check journey planners carefully and take into account additional travel time.

Earlier this month, an IT glitch at ProRail brought train transport around Amsterdam Centraal to a standstill. Hundreds of passengers were then stranded in Amsterdam and had to spend the night on cots in Ziggo Dom and on open trains at stations. It was extra busy because Harry Styles had a concert at the Johan Cruz Arena that day.

