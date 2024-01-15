Vital3D shapes the future of medicine through 3D bioprinting of organs

The use of 3D bioprinting in the field of regenerative medicine is continuously increasing. More and more companies are developing their own additive manufacturing solutions to create organs and tissues tailored to each patient’s needs. With this idea in mind, biotechnology company Vital3D provides advanced solutions for medical research, drug discovery and regenerative medicine. Target? Integrate cutting-edge 3D bioprinting technologies (such as two-photon polymerization) to shape the future of medicine through personalized treatments for patients. We spoke to the company’s CEO to learn more about its manufacturing systems and his perspective on the current state of 3D printing in the healthcare sector.

3DN: Can you introduce yourself and tell us about your relationship with 3D printing?

I’m Vidmantas Sakalys, CEO of Vital3D Technologies. With a background in Computer Engineering, I have over 20 years of practical experience in managing various Information Technology businesses. Later, fate decided to give me the opportunity to learn about the laser microfabrication industry and now I have been working with innovations in photonics for more than 10 years. Lasers are great for 3D printing models that require very high precision. Therefore, knowledge about laser-based manufacturing led me to the field of 3D bioprinting.

3DN: What is Vital3D? How did the idea of ​​forming a company come about?

Vital3D is a leading biotechnology company based in Lithuania, dedicated to finding innovative solutions in medical research, drug discovery and regenerative medicine. Established in 2021, Vital3D’s team of experts introduces innovation bioprinting 3D aims to bridge the gap between supply and demand of organs, specializing in 3D printing of human organs, particularly kidneys. With 10 employees, we have experts in laser, biotechnology, software programming and mechanical engineering.

Lost one of my mentors to urinary cancer while working in a previous startup, I have always wanted to create technology to help combat these types of incurable diseases. with a cumpartner Laser scientists, we think that light can be an ideal tool for life sciences. canI am aCan we use it to print new human organs to deal with situations like the one my guru suffered from? ToYes Thoughts at the end of 2021 bioprinter 3d To print the kidney.

We are offering 3D printer vital light As a tool for research institutions working in the field of life sciences. At the same time, we offer ,Print as a Service, For Construction of medical devices, tissues and organs. Our goal is to become a printing service provider 3d Of tissues and organs.

3DN: How does your 3D bioprinting technology work? What are its applications?

Vital3D’s bioprinting process is based on the use of laser light as the printing tool. Compared to spraying jets of molecules, this process uses a light source directed at a light-sensitive bio-ink to harden the material under the “pressure” of light. The printed structure emerges from the bioink pond. Imagine that you draw a picture with a pen, piece by piece and color the whole picture. Now imagine you have to paint an entire wall: it would take forever with pencil. To paint faster we can use wide brushes to paint larger areas. This is said to be the essence of Vital3D’s dynamic light manipulation technology femtobrush, The shape of the laser beam changes instantly to represent more sophisticated shapes like a pencil, paintbrush, or ellipse.

By introducing this innovation in light-based bioprinting, we hope to address the challenge of vascularization in organ printing. The pen can be as small as 1 micron to print the smallest vasculature, and switching to brush mode will help speed up the printing process hundreds of times, allowing printing of an entire kidney in 24 hours.

3DN: What are the main benefits of 3D printing? Are there any limitations?

3D bioprinting of organs is a rapidly advancing field of medicine, but it has not yet reached the point where fully functional, transplantable human organs can be printed. Although there are reports of bioprinted tissues that have been successfully transplanted into animals, the leap to human transplantation is still in the future.

The complex biology of organ transplantation, the need for compatibility, and long-term functionality are challenges that researchers continue to work on. Vascularization (formation of blood vessels) of bioprinted tissues remains a major challenge. Without a functional vascular network, it is difficult to keep 3D printed organs alive and functional.

And what can we print in 3D now? Tissue and organ models, organoids (miniatures), surgical models, custom and dental implants, prostheses, hearing aids, drug delivery devices, personalized surgical instruments and finally, patient-specific guides.

3DN: How do you see the future of 3D bioprinting in the medical field?

Although the long-term vision of printing any part of a human being is compelling, it is likely to be a gradual process that develops over many years. Most researchers working in this field agree that between 15 and 20 years is a reasonable period for the first human limbs to appear. bioprinted in 3d On a real scale. As technology advances and understanding of biology deepens, a wide range of human body parts, from complex organs to complex tissues, may become accessible to 3D printing and implantation in the future. i imagine that bioprinting It will be able to extend human life, making the second half of our lives more enjoyable.

3DN: Last words for readers?

The use of bioprinters in the medical field represents a promising and ethical change not only in transplantation, but also in disease research and drug development. Printing organoid or organ-on-chip models and tissues can create more human-like models (compared to current animal models) and increase the accuracy and efficiency of the research process, ultimately leading to further advances in medicine. Will happen. Currently, the development of organ-on-chip models is growing rapidly, which suggests a promising future for the active adoption of this technology for research.

As technological innovations continue to improve the reproducibility, complexity, and scalability of organ-on-chip models, researchers will have an increasingly sophisticated set of tools to understand human physiology and pathology. This progress could not only revolutionize our understanding of diseases at the cellular and molecular level, but also significantly reduce the reliance on traditional methods of animal experimentation, leading to a more humane and effective approach to biomedical science. A new era will begin. You can find more information on the Vital3D website here.

*All photo credits: Vital3D