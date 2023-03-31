Vitality, the queen bee of VCT EMEA

Three days have been needed to see the first solo leader of the VCT EMEA. Team Vitality takes advantage of the competition format to make their second consecutive victory against a KOI that tightened things on the scoreboard, forcing the overtime on the second map.

In addition to having the queen bee at the top, Team Liquid struggled against FUT Esports to win the match. We have already seen that the Turks are a team that knows how to handle their lines well when it comes to rotating and withdrawing in the sites and Jamppi’s men had to come back from the game to win the race to the top.

Team Liquid stomps after cold start

Precisely, Team Liquid and FUT Esports opened the afternoon with a spread of rounds in the Lotus that was more divided than expected.

The first-half offense by MrFaliN and his team prevailed thanks to qw1’s openkills so that qRaxs and AtaKaptan could sweep through the defense of the horses. The one that gave the most problems in front was a Sayf that with the Neon did all the functions of the team.

Neither nAts with the Sage nor the Skye of jampi They were as useful as they expected to close several rounds and that when changing sides (even getting ahead) they accompanied the duelist to be one of the best assistants in the game.

With the 10-9 it seemed that the horses had a better order and the possibilities could be further extended if possible.

Despite this idea, FUT was entrenched in the sites and with four defeats from the spike he made it 10-13 that gave them victory.

This first point may lead one to think that the soulcas team and the rest might not have entered the game very well, but in the end it would be shown that the ones who were not very successful and that is why they suffered so much for the first point were the Turks.

The Split was decided by a 13-6 in which despite the initial 4-0 and the change of AtaKaptan for muj, Sayf put the team on his back and broke the difference before the change of roles.

The 7-5 with which they finished the first half became even more comfortable with a masterful defense in which FUT only got one point for the six that the horses managed, barely without ruffling.

Not only the kills of the duelist did his own work. The good work of nAts, soulcas and Redgar so that he stood out more if possible were worth it so that between the attack phase and the defense phase the team was a block that FUT was balled up.

Emulating the same result, the tie at one was broken in a defensive monologue by Liquid in the second half after an even first half.

The give and take between the two did not make it clear who could be the winner of their second day. If the victory went to those of MOJJ there would have been a shared leadershipLet’s remember that they came from a positive start.

However, Liquid was playing like a charm and moved as he wanted left and right. Mostly, in defense they were an impenetrable block where a couple of spikes perfectly broke the board to execute, but without any danger since they were finished defusing to make a clean second half and make it 1-1 in the overall score for Team Liquid.

Vitality is the queen bee

The bees can already say that they are the undefeated and lone leaders in the VCT EMEA. To the sadness of KOI fans, the tents couldn’t with a Twisten who set up his particular match being the focus of everyone’s attention.

It is true that with the Split with which the game opened, everything seemed to go downhill faster for a KOI who had a sweet moment in the middle of the first half. The hot streak in which wolfen and sheydos were prevailing against the Czech and his invited to think that this could go perfectly for the Ibai group.

However, a second time in which the sites and with Twisten and MOLSI destroying each rushada It was worth it to overcome the first leg and sign the 9-13 that gave them the first point.

In the Fracture things got tighter if possible and it was even possible to live the epic in KOI. From a 4-8 against, Those of Koldamenta knew how to nail the rotations to prevent the spike from exploding (strategy on which Vitality pivoted). Of all those that planted (6) they failed to make any of them fulfill their mission, although all the paddling that was done to even get ahead was complicated in the end with a tie that ended in the overtime in favor of the bees that made the final 13-15.

The VCT EMEA has already made it clear that whoever wants the lead has to go through, at least through the Team Vitality box to at least share the lead with them.

There are still four teams left who can sit with them at the royal table, but it could all end in global draws much to the delight of the queen bee.