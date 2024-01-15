Vitamin D plus calcium: good and bad news for older women

The findings were published in the March 11 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine.

(Ernie Mundell – HealthDay News) — The women who have gone through menopause Expect complements of and Vitamin D Plus Calcium can do The new data may cause disappointment in protecting them from this disease.

A follow-up analysis of data from the landmark Women’s Health Initiative trial found that The combination of supplements reduced a woman’s long-term chance of dying from cancer by 7%.

However, also Their risk of fatal heart disease increased by 6 percent.

The study authors said the bottom line was that there was “no net effect on all-cause mortality” among older women taking the supplement combination.

it’s possible “Calcium supplements may increase calcification of the coronary arteries, which may increase mortality from cardiovascular diseases”said a team led by Cynthia Thomson, a professor of health promotion sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

One of the experts said, “Calcium and vitamin D supplements reduce cancer mortality and heart disease mortality after more than 20 years of follow-up in postmenopausal women.” , which has no effect on all-cause mortality.”

For years, many older women have been taking a combination of calcium and vitamin D to help strengthen their bones. Many people may also wonder whether supplements reduce the chance of the two leading causes of death, heart disease and cancer.

The Women’s Health Initiative began enrolling thousands of women in 1991 and has tracked their health outcomes for decades since then.

In 2006, the first (seven-year) findings on the effects of calcium and vitamin D supplementation on women’s health were announced; The results were “largely nil,” Thomson’s group said.

Could that outcome have changed decades later?

To find out, the Arizona team examined WHI numbers to get results more than 22 years later. They found no overall benefit in older women dying from any cause.

WHO highlights vitamin D’s role beyond bone health, including strengthening natural defenses (Freepik)

There was a small benefit when it came to reducing a woman’s chance of developing a fatal cancer, but this was offset by a slightly increased risk of cardiovascular death.

In addition to those findings, daily calcium and vitamin D supplementation also resulted in a higher risk of kidney stones in older women, the researchers said. The daily dose of supplements used by women in the WHI included 1,000 mg calcium and 400 IU vitamin D.

Overall, “calcium and vitamin D supplements reduce cancer mortality and increase cardiovascular disease mortality after more than 20 years of follow-up in postmenopausal women, with no effect on all-cause mortality.” Does not occur,” the study concluded. Thomson Group.

