“Vitor Roque is a hustler. “He looks for space, he fights, he uses his back a lot, he works hard…” That’s how Vitor Roque’s agent André Cury described the striker to AS. The more than 60 million euros (30 fixed plus 30 in variables) for which Barça agreed to buy him was seen as a big stone on the forward’s back. Opponents called for almost instantaneous adaptation, which would take place from day one, regardless of the fact that ‘9’ is barely 18 years old and has spent the last three months in ‘hospital’. Now, Barcelona surrenders to the roar of the ‘Tigrinho’Barcelona’s new ‘Tiger’.

Barely a month after the former Paranaense landed at Barcelona, ​​the forward is beginning to live up to expectations, 30 days in which criticism, on both Employee Xavi as well as the players, Vitor Roque started February with two goals in two matchesOr in four days. People close to him confirm that his adaptation is almost complete and he is slowly finding his place (Next to Lewandowski). Controversy ended in the cup, where despite losing against Athletic, Xavi chose Marc Guiru instead of ‘Tigrinho’ or Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

“Witter moves a lot and he is very close and we can talk to see who gets to the ball and who makes the other play. This way we have more opportunities on offense. Opportunities to make the final pass, even over the top. It would be better if I had more options during the game. Vitor has talent and needs time. It’s all new for him, teammates, another championship. I am sure we can play much better together.“, commented ‘Levan’ after the game against Alaves.

Barcelona lacked purpose in its own right, the Polish person and other people have a responsibility which they are not able to fully fulfill. La Masia has helped this revolution at Barcelona with youngsters like Guiu or Fermín, where desire mattered more than Deni’s age. Like the other signings, Vitor Roque’s place is already next to Xavi’s. Their numbers are there, Libertadores top scorer at age 17 And one of the names of Brasileirao in the past. Yes actually, Despite being one of the club’s best ‘crack projects’, it has yet to earn its ‘sacred cow’ stripes on the field,