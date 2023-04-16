Considered one of the greatest fashionistas in Brazil, actress Vitória Strada is a fan of the main trends of the moment within her style. sophisticated streetwear. This Tuesday, the 11th, the actress received several compliments on her Instagram when she shared a publication of a production look from low-waisted jeans, which is coming back with everything this year. “I’m simply in love with your looks”commented a follower.



Vitória Strada is the queen of low-rise jeans and we can prove it! Photo: Playback / Instagram / @vitoriastrada_ / Mannequin

Idealized by the stylist Alexander McQueen In 1995, low-waisted pants became one of the most classic symbols of the late 1990s and early 2000s, being considered a landmark in fashion for the aesthetic rupture of fashion. “flower woman” to “feline woman”. The look quickly left the catwalks and won the streets and wardrobes of several celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Gisele Bundchenpersonalities who are responsible for popularizing the style in the world.

Despite breaking the standards at the time, in the current world where guidelines about real bodies are affirmed in the discussion circles, the style is seen by many people as a threat to body positivitysince low-waisted pants emerged in a context in which the standard bodies were those who had a size 38 mannequin. Many discussions about the piece are raised, but it is still a classic!

Check out 3 more look productions by Vitória with the controversial piece: