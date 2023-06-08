Vlaams Belang demands ownership of Bosuil Stadium grounds (Antwerp)

According to Antwerp municipal councilor Filip DeWinter (Vlaams Belang), acquiring the Meintjens land is the only option to get out of the impasse regarding Stand 2 at Bosseuil Stadium.

A conflict between businesswoman Tania Meintjens and Antwerp club owner Paul Gheysens has meant that development of Grandstand 2 has been stalled for years. Gheesens does not want to invest in the new stand if Meintjens does not sell the land. The city council wants to mediate between the two and various solutions have already been put on the table. One of those options is to confiscate the Mintjens.

DeWinter had previously suggested the removal to Alderman of Spatial Planning Annick de Ridder (N-VA).

The municipal councilor says, “If the Alderman’s College had accepted my proposal more than two years ago on grounds of public utility, there was a real chance that national champions Antwerp would play the coming season in a modern and filled Stand 2″. can start.” , “The youth areas and the planned training complex located on the surrounding grounds would have developed similarly. A huge missed opportunity.