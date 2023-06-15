Vlaams Belang president Tom Van Grieken is beaten by a police officer during a demonstration, and shares the images himself (Brussels)

Thousands marched through Brussels on Tuesday morning in a national demonstration of the non-profit sector. He called for more resources for his region, which suffers from structural staff shortages and long waiting lists for patients. A delegation of the Vlaams Belang lined up along the route of the demonstration. “He was standing there holding a banner to encourage the protesters,” says party spokesman Alexander van Hoeck.

At the intersection of Kruidtuinlaan and Emile Jacqmainlaan, a riot broke out with police officers during the demonstration. Vlaams Belang shared a montage of its images on Twitter. In it you hear one of the officers saying that it is certainly possible to participate in the demonstration without the marchers, to which Van Grieken says: “Don’t touch our banner, sir.” “Care for Care” was written on the posters. When some shoving comes after a heated argument, he is punched in the face by a cop. Then there is more scuffle, in which Member of Parliament Alain Samin is also hit by the knee of a police officer.

close

“Since when is a demonstration supporting healthcare in Belgium a problem? Is this what Mayor Clouseau of Brussels PS understands democracy?”, the party writes on Twitter with the video. The latter means that the party suspects that the police had received orders from the mayor of Brussels not to accept Vlaams Belang, Van Hoecke says. “Two weeks ago he wanted to ban our action, now it is clearly a problem that we want to support the health service.”

Van Greeken says the same thing in the video. “Today, Vlams Belang wanted to show solidarity with the healthcare sector. The mayor of Brussels didn’t like it. He has called these boys and girls here to transfer our Manu Sena with the necessary force. I was punched in the face by some hero and there the man in the glasses in the back had MP Alain Samin kneeling on the floor. In this way, the PS mayor gives his orders to the police.

out of control

People in Mayor Close’s cabinet cite the police for the response. Ilse Van de Keere, spokeswoman for the Brussels-Capital Eccles police zone, responded, “The presence of a Vlaams Belong group caused unrest among the participants, which had to be demonstrated in the right direction.” “To keep the peace and avoid further confrontation, our corps leadership decided to isolate this group. Is being investigated.”

The fact is that Clouseau is tied to the French language circle against the extreme right. They should keep Vlaams Belong away from demonstrations in accordance with the ‘Chartre de la Démocratie’, which the French-speaking parties (except the PVDA/PTB) signed last year. Point 16 reads: “Do everything possible to prevent any assembly, demonstration or procession on a public road (extreme right).”

But Vlams cannot afford to be too tough against the Belang police, who usually support him through good and bad. Van Grieken says he will file a complaint and go to Committee P. But the party has repeatedly condemned police violence in recent years and previously participated in a national police demonstration in Brussels. Remarkably, the party was then able to participate in the demonstration without any problems.

The demonstration in Brussels was organized by trade unions of the non-profit sector, and some of them even said that the presence of the Vlaams Belong delegation actually caused the unrest. Committee P will investigate the police action.