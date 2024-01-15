Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sentenced Philadelphia

again Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Had the best offensive reference for his team on any other spring training day. major League Baseball, dominican big leaguerLeft his great power with the woodwork and confirmed his great status as a hitter.

Philadelphia Phillies and toronto blue jaysThey met on the afternoon of Monday, March 4, 2024. TD Ballpark in Florida was the perfect setting for another outstanding performance from a Canadian teammate.

As the third hitter and first baseman, he took charge of the starting lineup for the match and did not disappoint at any point. From his first appearance at the plate, he performed remarkably well and contributed to his team’s community.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opens the scoreboard with a spectacular home run

Nick Nelson was in charge of opening the commitment for the Pennsylvania organization. However, he completely succumbed to the swing of the Caribbean slugger. With two outs on the board, guerrero jr He paraded through the batter’s box, and on a no-strike ball he hit a spectacular home run through center field.

This was the first complete return hit achieved by the major leagues. toronto blue jays mid preseason mlb, The blow came out with an angle of 26 degrees and a speed of 110.5 MPH, as if that wasn’t enough, it reached 438 feet away. In this way he inaugurated the meeting slate.





For the bottom of the fifth section, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. They took another turn of aggression and increased the gap created by the Canadian team. Griff McGarry was on the field for the Philadelphia Phillies and although he had two outs, Nathan Lukes and Bo Bichette were on the sideline. With the first pitch against a Latin player, he hit it point blank to left field and into Lukes. in that moment, toronto blue jays Won by 1 out of 4.





The first baseman finished his 3-2 performance with a single, a home run, a run scored and a pair of RBIs. Luis de los Santos came in as a pinch hitter for him and then moved to cover the same position.

In five commitments, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He collected 13 at-bats with six hits, and had an average of .462, an on-base percentage of .500, and a slugging percentage of .769. Although toronto blue jays Does not report a great moment in the spring, the Dominican slugger supports his great ability and skill with the bat.