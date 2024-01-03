Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins salary arbitration vs. tiles

Scottsdale, Arizona, United States – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won salary arbitration on Wednesday, awarding him $19.9 million, a record amount for this type of settlement.
This amount was awarded by a panel of three judges who supported the player’s requested salary, rather than the $18.05 million that the Toronto Blue Jays had put on the table. Even the figure collected by the team would have been the highest given by the arbitration.
Scott Buchite, Walt De Treys and Jean Charles made the decision after a day of hearing the parties’ arguments. Players now have a 6-2 advantage in decisions issued this year, with 10 cases remaining.
Guerrero surpassed the highest amount awarded by an arbitration hearing — the $14 million that fellow Dominican Teoscar Hernandez, Seattle’s outfielder, received after losing his appeal last year.
A three-time All-Star first baseman, Guerrero hit .264 with 26 homers and 94 RBI last year, when he earned a $14.5 million salary. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.
Guerrero, whose namesake father is a Hall of Famer, turns 25 next month. He has a .279 average with 130 home runs and 404 RBI in five seasons with the Blue Jays.
His best season was 2021, when he tied the best home run hitter in the majors with 48 homers, and batted .311 with 111 RBIs.
He won a Gold Glove in 2022 and won the Home Run Derby in Seattle last year, equaling the feat of his father, who was named the winner in San Francisco in 2007.
