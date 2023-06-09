Vocal Group NootScenario Presents: Hotel Keizer Karel

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 pm

NIJMEGEN – The Hotel Keizer Karel is located in the heart of the city on the spectacular Traffic Square. Anyone who goes looking for it really gets to know Nijmegen, as the hotel turns out to be much more than a stately building.

Vocal group NootScenario accompanied by a live band takes you on a journey through recent Nijmegen history in a musical and visual performance ‘Hotel Keizer Karel’. What battles have the residents of Nijmegen fought against injustice and natural disasters over the past 60 years? Groove yourself to the sounds of Nina Simone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Frank Boejen and many more. A performance that makes you feel that the battle in 2023 is not over yet.

‘Hotel Keizer Karel’ is a performance that links past and present. Through 19 alternating songs accompanied by a live band, glorifying films and photographs of the past, visitors are treated to an unforgettable afternoon or evening.

De Lindenberg in Nijmegen is performed on Saturday 8 July (8.30pm) and Sunday 9 July (2pm and 7.30pm). Tickets are on sale through the Lindenberg website: https://www.delindenberg.com/zoeken?q=nootscenario

There is a special attractive rate for children up to and including the age of 12 years.

[email protected]