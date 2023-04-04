Vocalist gives lifetime ticket to Brazilian fan to watch the band’s shows

Last Saturday, vocalist Adam Levine of Maroon 5 gave a gift to a Brazilian fan during his show in las vegas (USA) with a lifetime ticket to the city of betting shows.

The lucky one was the Pernambuco Renato Bodemanwho currently lives in the state of Texas and who has been to several of the group’s presentations in recent days.



Photo: Disclosure / The Music Journal

“You must be the biggest fan of our band I’ve ever seen in my life”exalted Adam Levine.

“He was in the same seat in the same shirt, which I hope you washed. (…) Dancing and singing a lot, with the most passion I’ve seen in a long time. I don’t know how many shows you paid for, but you you won’t have to pay for anything else at our Las Vegas residence,” warned Levine.

O frontman of Maroon 5 also praised the Brazilian fans through the dedication of Renato Bodeman: “It’s the kind of passion I’ve seen before. You’re Brazilian, right? It doesn’t say Brazil on your shirt, but I’ve connected the dots and I can tell you there’s nothing like these Brazilian fans. They’re the best and the craziest. . They make me feel good”, concluded.

