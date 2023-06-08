Vogelbescherming Vlaanderen calls for land to be eliminated as hunting ground

Three-quarters of Flanders is designated as a hunting area, often without the owner’s permission or knowledge. That’s what Vogelbescherming Vlaanderen says in a press release about the Shoot in Action campaign on Tuesday. With this, the organization calls on citizens and public authorities to remove their sites as hunting grounds.

“At least 75 percent of Flanders is a hunting area,” says Vogelbesherming Vlaanderen. “With us, hunting is permitted not only in forests, but also in principle in village centres, on playgrounds, public domains and industrial estates. Pastures and private gardens are also often included in the hunting plan.

With the Shoot in Action campaign, the organization wants to draw attention to the issue. This campaign has been going on for many years. In the last five hunting seasons, a total of 6,680 hectares of hunting grounds have been marked in Flanders, of which 1,028 are in 2021–2022.

written permission

Meike Schauwalige, leader of the Green Party in the Flemish parliament, is calling for a change in the law so that hunting associations can only designate their areas as hunting areas with the owners’ written permission. It also provides greater legal certainty for hunters’ associations.

“A lot of land in Flanders has been designated as hunting grounds, without the owners’ knowledge or their consent. This leads to absurd situations. The hospitals in Kortrijk and Roeselare as well as private gardens and business parks painted as hunting grounds,” says Schauwalige in response to Shit in Action, an action by the Vogelbesherming Vlaanderen for correct and transparent hunting plans.

In order to be allowed to hunt somewhere, hunters and hunting associations must annually submit a plan of all the lands on which they have hunting rights. That hunting right is in the hands of the landowner, but the owner can give hunting rights to hunting associations. Countless subdivisions and industrial estates are still as colorful as hunting grounds. Such as, for example, the hospitals in Kortrijk and Roeselare, which have long been no longer fields or meadows.

forgery

Although the Green MP understands that increasing strictness and fragmentation make it difficult for hunter-gatherer associations to demarcate a sufficiently large hunting area – a hunting area must be at least 40 hectares in size – “increasing strictness and fragmentation can make it difficult for hunters to One should not have a free pass to obtain hunting rights suitable in exactly the same way. Painting a plot of land as a hunting area without the express permission of the owner, is forgery.

Owners who determine on geopunt.be that their land is zoned as a hunting area can have the plot exterminated, but Groen wants to reverse that argument. “It makes more sense to ask the owners for written permission if they want to set up their plot for hunting,” explains Schauwalige.

The Bill provides for transitional measures so that hunting associations are given sufficient time and support to verify ownership of land.