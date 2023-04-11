Vogue America brings together 10 supermodels from different generations on its May 2023 cover | Fashion

Photographed amidst a renovation at the Grand Palais in Paris, the May 2023 cover of Vogue America stars not one, but ten supermodels from different generations. The edition is an ode and tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, a German fashion designer who passed away in 2019 and marked the history of fashion forever for his work ahead of Chanel, Fendi and his namesake brand.

Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid and Devon Aoki were chosen because they are some of the models that the designer most loved and collaborated with during his career. On the cover, each of them wears the work of ten designers who were inspired by Lagerfeld’s creations.

The magazine arrives along with the expectation for the MET Gala 2023, scheduled for May 1 and whose theme is “In honor of Karl”. In addition to the ball, which is considered by many to be the Oscars of fashion, the issue also provides some details of the spring exhibition of The Costume Institute of the MET, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

The exhibition, with more than 150 objects spanning Lagerfeld’s six-decade career at Chanel, Chloé, Fendi and his own label, will explore his unique working methodology.