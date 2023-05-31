Vogue World is coming to London for the next edition

From Shakespeare to Stormzy, with performances from opera singers and supermodels, fashion designers and ballerinas, the evening pays tribute to British creatives in every form. Celebrities backing Vogue takeover in London? Everyone from Ian McKellen to Michaela Coel and Victoria Beckham to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Rambert Dance Company with Naomi Campbell

© Charlotte Wells

All aspects of the performing arts will be represented at Vogue World London, with support from the Royal Opera House, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the LW Theatre, the Royal Ballet and Rambert Dance Company (above with Naomi Campbell).

unforgettable evening

“I am thrilled to co-host the second edition of Vogue World in London,” said Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue UK and Vogue European Editor. “British Vogue has been supporting fashion, culture and the magical point where the two intersect for 107 years. Now we’re bringing their pages to life with the help of leading industry talent to support the creative arts in London. Everyone can’t wait to come to the Theater Royal Drury Lane for an evening to remember.

