Voice of the weakest, goodbye to Krupski Alice

(CNN Spanish) — Krupskia Alis… Alis is the surname, Krups-Kaiya is the first name… Ka-are-yu pe-ise-ka-iya… Krups… Kaiya…

This is what I repeated over the phone, sometimes several times, when I requested an interview, because it seemed that on the first try no one could write or pronounce the name of Krupskaya Alise, a CNN reporter, colleague and friend, whose Died this Wednesday. , 14 February in Ciudad de Mexico.

On the contrary, his voice is first recorded in the memory of those who saw him tell one or 1,000 news stories and heard his storytelling skills translate into unforgettable tales.

This Colombian woman, born in Cali, was heard by millions of people across the United States through the media, where she worked as a journalist after graduating from the Central American University in Nicaragua.

She arrived in that country with her family and there she began as a correspondent in Central America for the NBC news channel and Univision, a network whose coverage earned her an Emmy Award and an annual award from the Federation of Nicaraguan Journalists. Was awarded. The passage of Hurricane Mitch through Central America.

He began collaborating with CNN from his beloved Nicaragua in the late 1990s, and in 2006 he joined the Mexico City correspondent, from where his vision helped inform audiences across the continent with razor-sharp accuracy.

To mention some of his coverage, the coup in Honduras against Miguel Zelaya. Ellis was also the reporter who visited the locations where drug trafficker Joaquin El Chapo Guzmán hid after being captured following his second escape from prison. Social and security problems arising from drug trafficking, as well as violence generated by criminal groups in various cities in Mexico, were also constants in their report.

The follow-up he led to the cases of the disappearance and subsequent murder of 11 youth from Bar Haven, Mexico City in 2013 and the disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa Normal School, Guerrero in 2014 were intense.

No matter how difficult the reality around her was, she never cried on camera, whether it was a Central American father’s exhausting day with his children in a migrant caravan in Oaxaca or a rescue of a loved one buried beneath. It is a desperate cry from the family. Debris of a ruined building after the 2017 earthquake in Mexico City. And for that important coverage, she won an Emmy Award along with the Mexican team.

Krupskia knew that wasn’t the story, and she was always there to tell it.

Off camera, those of us who have worked with her know that she cried and her tears and anger came to the fore when required to report the harsh reality faced by women in our field.

The professional distance with which he dealt with his tasks never prevented his intimacy with the heroes of the stories he told. She demonstrated this in her work on the country’s disappeared mothers, daughters and sisters and in the 2020 special “Mexico, Trafficking”, a portrait of the horrific violence and sexual exploitation that thousands of women in particular face every day . ,

Protests against femicides and gender violence in Mexico were equally great coverage in his voice and songs.

Krupskaya also helped spread the word about the initiative of women who do everything and more to change their reality when she wrote in 2013 about the Patrons, a tireless group of volunteers, sometimes beyond their limits. , is dedicated to helping immigrants. Via Veracruz.

Hundreds of stories and ten years later, in the special “Portrait of Life” for International Women’s Day, Krupskaya highlights the stories of four women, unrelated to each other, but united by their brave fight against adversity.

Storyteller of everyday but also extraordinary human battles, Krupskaya always knew how to bring the audience closer, giving voice, as she said, to those who have no voice, to silenced journalists, to abused women, to victims of nature. To and the cruelty of other people. All the stories, as he himself said in 2023, are of human beings “whose lives are intertwined with ours because in their stories, and in their struggles, it is impossible not to find their example.”