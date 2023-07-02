Voice Pleasure students celebrate singing party at sold-out Kulturhaus

15 minutes ago









Worden – eleven soloists, over thirty choir members and one more vowel class, They all attend Vorden’s singing school at Stamplzier. And that joy, accompanied by singers and an audience, aired on Saturday evening to a sold-out Kulturhaus.

by Sander Grutendorst

Teachers Cleo Vlogman and Timmy Van Lingen run a singing school together, which has just finished its second season. Students are given the opportunity to showcase what they have to offer and what they have learned. It doesn’t just happen, Cleo and Timmy are stressed several times when announcing solo artists. “We’ve worked hard over the past year.”

The audience sympathizes with the soloists, one of whom seems more nervous than the other. Everyone approaches it with enthusiasm, usually full of concentration and focus, but also in contact with the audience. Like Henk Steven, who begins to speak to the audience in the musical intermezzo of Baudewijn de Groots Evening (‘I Believe in You and Me’): “I don’t know if everyone knows this song, but I sure Everyone knows someone you trust with heart and soul.

Later he talks about it: “I don’t like dancing, it doesn’t even fit with this song. This is how I thought of saying something. I find speaking in front of people less exciting than singing. But I also only had ten lessons. It tastes even better, next time I will come again.”

The men are outnumbered, there are only a few people in the choir and there is still one soloist: Jost. He is the only one who sings his own composition, which contains the text line “I don’t know how to express myself”. But tonight he succeeded: by singing!

Teacher

Singing is contagious: Mother Joan was persuaded by daughter Sophie to take lessons at Stamplzier too. Mother and daughter both enter the Kulturhuis stage on Saturday. sophie in the second row, she sings love in the dark from Adele. “I think it’s a cool song, but it’s not necessarily my favorite piece of music, I chose it because it suits my voice.” Second to last, Timmy calls out “Miss Joan” as he calls her. “I studied with him in primary school more than twenty years ago.” And now she’s taken lessons from ‘Singing Master’ Timmy. “Great,” says Joan. “What I used to tell him, he tells me now.” She sings I dreamed a Dream Outside Les Miserables, “I’m really into music. This song is quite challenging. But Timmy said: Stop it!

For example, mother sings a 1980 song, daughter sings a 2015 song. There is another case of identical mother and daughter (or vice versa): Martine and Jett. the latter sings favorite crime Olivia Rodrigo, his mother – was prompted by rhythmic applause from the audience – how often A song from forty years ago, by Lori Spee. But if there is a generation gap, it will be bridged effortlessly as she sings tonight.

the chorus begins here comes the Sun by The Beatles, beginning a journey through (particularly recent) pop song history by Elton Johns don’t let the sun go down on me Till then crackleLast year’s Eurovision contribution of Armenian Rosa Lin, is now sung in a duet by Cleo and her Apeldoorn student Lisa.

fully booked

Timmy says, “Our students definitely don’t just come from Worden.” The pop choir also has members from Lokem, Zutphen, Doetinchem and Deventer. There are forty in all. We have waiting list. Can’t believe how much interest is there in the song. Our singing class workshops are always fully booked. ,

Among other things, the choir works on polyphonic arrangements, whose eight members recite themselves during the singing party. Timmy and Cleo then sing by themselves rewrite the stars Through the Halls, It’s Time for the Final Chord: John Farlands you are the voice in exuberant harmony of chorus and soloists.

“I’m very pleased with the levels this year,” says Cleo. “We’re tackling this massively, which is very difficult for the students. You can feel the tension, but he really turned it into something beautiful.’